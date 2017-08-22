Rival gang head claims responsibility on Facebook, booked

Maninder Aujla with the pic of his brother Rupinder Gandhi near the posters of Gandhi film pasted in his house at village Rasoolra in Khanna. (Source: Express File photo by Gurmeet Singh) Maninder Aujla with the pic of his brother Rupinder Gandhi near the posters of Gandhi film pasted in his house at village Rasoolra in Khanna. (Source: Express File photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A day after Manminder Singh alias Mindhi, brother of slain gangster Rupinder Gandhi, was shot dead outside his residence in village Rasoolra of Khanna, a rival gangster, Gurjot Garcha, posted a Facebook status claiming that he and his accomplice, Harwinder alias Rinda Sandhu, were behind the killing. Garcha, a friend-turned-foe of Manminder, was once a part of Gandhi Students Union and the same gang. Later, he joined the gang of sarpanch Ravi Khwajke, who was gunned down at a marriage function on February 20, 2016.

In his Facebook status, Garcha said: “I want to tell everyone that I and my brother Rinda Sandhu are behind Mindhi’s murder. No one else is responsible for it.” He claimed that he killed Manminder because “he was using his brother Rupinder Gandhi’s name for cheap publicity”. He added that “Manminder was also using his own friends and even appointing school children as union leaders at school-level just to gain cheap publicity”.

Garcha also issued a warning to the “sympathisers of Manminder” and said that those who are feeling bad for him can leave comments on his post and he “will deal with them”. He asked police not to harass his other friends unnecessarily as he has revealed both the names involved in the killing. Khanna police has now added Garcha’s name to the FIR. SSP (Khanna) Navjot Mahal claimed that police had identified his role in the killing and it was only after he got to know about it, that he posted on Facebook.

