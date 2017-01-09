Revitalisation of Chandigarh Sector 17: Subway to connect Rose Garden, Sec 17 Plaza

A drawing of the subway. (Express Archives) A drawing of the subway. (Express Archives)

THE UT Administration is all set to initiate work for constructing a subway which will connect the Rose Garden in Sector 16 and Sector 17 Plaza. An official of the UT engineering department said that the tender documentation was complete and the tenders would be floated by January 12. The construction of subway forms part of the revitalisation of Sector 17 under the Smart City project which has already been started by the UT Administration. According to the project of revitalisation of Sector 17 which is first on the Smart City list, the Plaza would be directly connected with the Rose Garden, using a subway so that people visiting the garden may come to Sector 17 as well, thereby increasing the footfall.

“Sector 17 remains nearly deserted after malls came up in the city. When Rose Garden would be connected to Sector 17, at least 80 per cent people who come to see the garden would definitely want to see the Plaza as well. To ensure that they don’t need to walk much, e-rickshaws would be introduced,” said a senior official. E-rickshaw and bicycle sharing points would be made part of the project.

He added, “It would be beneficial for shops in Sector 17 which don’t see many visitors.” The engineering wing has already floated tenders to develop the 8-acre area in the Plaza near the Football Stadium. The estimated cost of the project is nearly Rs 11.5 crore and six bids have been received for it. “To develop this place, we would have a viewers’ gallery near the football stadium, food courts, a walking track, green spaces and an arena for the cultural hub,” an official of the engineering wing told Chandigarh Newsline.

He added, “In this part, the work is just to develop the existing Plaza. We don’t need to dismantle or close down anything.” As per the plan, the surface parking lots would be converted into green spaces. The UT Administration has already got a communication from the Ministry of Finance that they would get Rs 100 crore for the smart city work in 2017-18.