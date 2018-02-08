Restoring Haryana’s share in Panjab University is not sustainable: Punjab govt to High Court

Panjab University campus Panjab University campus

CALLING IT “historically, logically, rationally or culturally unsustainable”, the Punjab government has opposed the proposed restoration of Haryana’s share in Panjab University (PU), stating that it was open to increasing its grant-in-aid for the varsity.

Replying to a Ministry of Human Resource Development communique regarding the Haryana government’s proposal to re-affiliate some of its colleges to PU, during a hearing of the case on the varsity’s financial crisis in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday, the government said the varsity was “synonymous with the state of Punjab” and occupied an emotional place in the minds of Punjabis.

Punjab Additional Advocate General (AAG) Rameeza Hakeem presented the government’s reply before the division bench of Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Anupinder Singh Grewal. “The state of Haryana cannot arrogate itself the privilege of altering history as and when it wishes,” read the reply, written by S K Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education. “The Punjab government strongly opposes any attempt to change the present status of Panjab University in any form.”

On the argument that PU catered to Tricity, including Panchkula, which is in Haryana, the Punjab government said Tricity existed even when the Haryana government disaffiliated its colleges from the varsity. “There has been no change in Tricity’s character since. The Haryana government withdrew from the previous arrangement on its own and unilaterally, it cannot reverse its stand now. The argument of Tricity is an afterthought,” the response read.

Stating that PU has been “continuously and uninterruptedly functioning in the state of Punjab”, the government added that the varsity mostly catered to the people of the state.

As Hakeem said that though they have put the matter of the state’s share in PU’s finances on “fast track”, some “grey areas” existed, Haryana AAG Sandeep Moudgil said Punjab should have been more positive towards their proposal as it was also for the benefit of PU and not just Haryana. Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain said the Centre would now have to look at Haryana’s proposal afresh. “The final decision has to be taken by the Union of India,” he added.

