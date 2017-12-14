Residents not to be fined for now, drive against illegal parking on hold

AFTER THE hue and cry by residents, who were asked by the civic body to shell out a fine of Rs 3,500 for illegal parking, the Municipal Corporation commissioner asked the enforcement staff to put the drive on hold.

MC Commissioner Jitender Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline that he was studying the previous order but would seek the help of taffic police in checking the illegal parking. “As of now, it has been put on hold. We will take the help of police in case of illegal parking.”

After the rates of parking were hiked, people had started parking outside the parking lots. Sunil Dutt, Inspector, Enforcement Wing, said they did not challan a single vehicle on Wednesday as they were not issued directions to carry on the drive further.

Some councillors on Wednesday told the commissioner that the fine imposed by traffic police for illegal parking is Rs 1,300 while the MC was charging Rs 3,500 for the same violation which was not just.

“MC may just spread awareness to people as of now. The matter must be discussed in the House. How can they decide the fine on their own,” said Devinder Singh Babla, Congress councillor. The issue will be discussed at the House meeting on December 27.

The decision of issuing challans of Rs 3,500 on a four-wheeler owner and Rs 1,000 on a two-wheeler owner was taken in 2016 when BJP Mayor Arun Sood was in office.

Mayor Asha Jaswal said the previous agenda of challans, which was passed in the House, would be considered all over again. “We will bring a new agenda and shape it again,” she said. When asked if the House would reverse its own decision, she said, “ House is supreme and can reconsider its decisions again as per the convenience of the public. Most of the councillors were not there in the previous house (elections in December 2016).”

On Tuesday, the enforcement wing of the civic body had impounded 45 four-wheelers and nine two-wheelers which were parked outside the parking lots. The authorities slapped a fine of Rs 3,500 each on the four-wheeler owners and Rs 1,000 each on the two-wheeler owners, a step which had triggered a protest by the violators.The protesters had blocked traffic at the dividing road of sectors 34 and 35 and the MC had to release the impounded vehicles after taking a fine of Rs 1,000 on every vehicle instead of Rs 3,500.

Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra said the BJP-led MC was imposing their anti-people policies on residents. “When the traffic police have imposed a fine of Rs 1,300 for towing illegally parked vehicles, how can MC step in and start imposing Rs 3500,” he said.

