Residence of Chandigarh’s first chief architect, Pierre Jeanneret, turns into a museum

THE HOUSE of Swiss-born architect Pierre Jeanneret in Sector 5, which is being converted into a museum, will be thrown open to the public in March. The museum will display the work of Jeanneret, Chandigarh’s first chief architect and the contributions he made for Chandigarh during his stay here from 1954 to 1965. The house was designed by Jeanneret himself.

“Jeanneret’s house has been used by several government officials in the past who made changes by carrying out renovation repeatedly. The house lost its original structure. Verandahs were blocked and Sunbreakers had also been broken,” said Deepika, director, Chandigarh Architecture Museum and Le Corbusier Centre, who is involved in the restoration of this house.

As the fireplace was an exposed brickwork, the team of restorers have looked for old bricks which date back to the 1960s in Sector 23 and used those here. Along with pictures of Jeanneret, his work – the designs he made for various buildings in Chandigarh would be put on display. “He was the one who made the layout of Panjab University building. The design of Gandhi Bhawan was made by him. Also there are some schools and colleges which have been designed by him like the sector 22 government primary school. We will try and showcase his work,” Deepika added.

With the Capitol Complex getting UNESCO’S world heritage status, the UT Administration expects to attract many foreign tourists. “The house-turned-museum will be an attraction for all those who come to see the Capitol Complex as well,” said another official. The range of furniture that he designed will also be on display.