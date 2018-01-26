Republic Day: Punjab cop kills himself during flag-hoisting ceremony

A head constable posted with Ludhiana (Rural) allegedly shot himself dead during a Republic Day function on Friday (Representational Image) A head constable posted with Ludhiana (Rural) allegedly shot himself dead during a Republic Day function on Friday (Representational Image)

A head constable posted with Ludhiana (Rural) allegedly committed suicide on Friday by shooting himself with his service weapon during the Republic Day programme at a government senior secondary school in Jagraon. Manjit Ram, 44, who was posted as a driver and gunman with the Station House Office (SHO) Jagraon city, shot himself in the head and died on the spot. He was sitting outside the venue in a police vehicle, as the flag hoisting ceremony was underway in the school, in the presence of senior officials.

Speaking to The Indian Express, SSP Ludhiana (Rural) Surjit Singh claimed the cop took the extreme step due to personal reasons. “He was depressed due to a property dispute going on in his family. Also he had taken loan to construct a new house but was finding it difficult to cope up with instalments. Still we are probing the matter,” he said.

Ram was a native of Nakodar. His body has been sent to Civil Hospital Jagraon for an autopsy. The police are waiting for his family to record their statements.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd