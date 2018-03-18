ITBP march first for residents

ITBP personnel perform during the Tattoo show on Parade Ground in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Sahil Walia ITBP personnel perform during the Tattoo show on Parade Ground in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Sahil Walia

Written by Akanksha Budhiraja

Parade Ground at Sector-17, Chandigarh, bustled with patriotism and honour on Saturday as Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) organised Tattoo 2018, where various marching contingencies showcased their talents in front of the citizens for the first time. The event was graced by Governor of Haryana, Prof. Kaptan Singh Solanki. Various contingencies came across as confident and well-practiced, each better than other, but the crowd was left in awe after the Jabaaz displayed their routine. With formations such as lotus, small lotus and different yoga asanas, the commission stole the show. There were also many folk dance performances.

The basic idea was developed by Director General R K Panchnanda, the driving force behind the ITBP. “The event was specifically held for the people of the country to be familiar with and appreciate the efforts of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. Otherwise, we feel there’s hardly anybody who knows the regiment as an individual unit” said Sajida Khatun, a Constable G D in the female contingency.

“This show will give us a platform to discuss in detail the role of ITBP. People need to understand that the labour, we put in, is not just physical but mental and psychological as well. Also, the extreme conditions we have witnessed have made us quite immune to challenges, something you don’t get to experience in many professions,” she said, adding that this is the best way to advocate women empowerment.

“Events like these help us show the audience a lighter side of this serious profession and give people an insight into our personalities as individuals,” said Sumitra, another performer from the regiment. The ITBP has won best marching contingent award at Republic Day parade many a times.

