Republic Day: 20 Chandigarh cops to get awards

As many as 20 police personnel were shortlisted for Administrator’s police medal for meritorious and distinguished service, which would be given to them on Friday. The 20 include Inspector Dilbag Singh, ASI Charanjit Singh, ASI Ram Lubhaya, SI Eram Rizvi, SI Sunita Roy, constables Raghubir, Jagdiesh and Jarnail Singh. Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police has released a route map for commuters about which roads to avoid around Sector 17 Parade Ground, where Republic Day would be observed.

Traffic police said the stretch from the roundabout of Sector 16/17/22/23 up to Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump, Sector 22-A on Udyog Path, from the crossing of Sector 16/17 to the Sector 16/17/22/23 roundabout on Jan Marg and from the light point near Lyon’s Restaurant at Sector 17 to the Parade Ground, shall remain closed to general public with vehicles from 7 am onwards till the function is over.

No general parking shall be allowed at the parking lot in front of shops at the Sector 22A market from 6 am till the function gets over. People have been requested to park their vehicles at the Sector 22-B parking lot, adjacent to the Blood Disease Hospital at Sector 23-B, behind Neelam Cinema at Sector 17, at the parking lot of the Football Stadium and the Circus Ground in Sector 17. And, all the buses coming from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and other places to ISBT Sector 17, Chandigarh, shall be diverted towards ISBT Chowk from Kissan Bhawan Chowk and Piccadilly Chowk via Himalayan Marg; they can enter ISBT Sector 17 from Small Chowk (near Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump).

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App