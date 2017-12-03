Remembering the Swiss titan on 50th death anniversary

Chandigarh College of Architecture will host the event. Express Chandigarh College of Architecture will host the event. Express

THE PAST few weeks have been a walk down memory lane for the faculty and students of the Chandigarh College of Architecture as they were busy preparing for a series of events to commemorate the legacy of Pierre Jeanneret, the first chief architect of Chandigarh, on his 50th death anniversary (March 22, 1896 – December 4, 1967). A Swiss titan of architecture, he was responsible for creating the Chandigarh Capital Project with his cousin Le Corbusier. An exhibition, titled Pierre Jeanneret: An Architectural Odyssey, has been curated by the students of Urban Design Studio of the final year, BArch, with the support of the faculty and will open on December 3 at the College of Architecture.

The exhibition will display many important works executed by the architect throughout his career, varying from a small residence to large public buildings. The showcase will outline his brief biography, philosophy and detailed description of 15 projects in India as well as abroad many of which are sourced from the Pierre Jeanneret archive at Canadian Centre for Architecture, Montreal and Foundation Le Corbusier, Paris, France.

The projects on display will be Pavilion de L’Esprit Nouveau, Villa La Roche, the Gandhi Bhawan, Fine Arts Museum, PGIMER, Centres for Learning in Chandigarh, furniture and other elements among others. It shall display scaled models of the furniture prepared by students of second and third year.

Also, in the courtyard of the college, a team of students will set the stage on the theme, ‘Pierre Jeanneret — Apostle of Creative Humility.’ This is also the subject of the inaugural lecture of the symposium by renowned architect S D Sharma. The lecture will focus on Jeanneret’s living, incorporating his prominent design elements.

