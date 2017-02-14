release of Satinder Satti’s anthology of poems: ‘Poetry is my first love… We need poetry in today’s world to keep faith and love’

Satinder Satti with her book Anjammiya Both (Unborn Child), at Punjab Kala Bhawan in Sector 16 Monday. Jaipal Singh Satinder Satti with her book Anjammiya Both (Unborn Child), at Punjab Kala Bhawan in Sector 16 Monday. Jaipal Singh

“POETRY was born with me, to express my feelings and voice my concerns. It expresses my deepest thoughts,” said Satinder Satti, singer, actor, anchor and activist at the release of her first anthology of poetry, ‘Anjammiya Both’ (Unborn Child), a collection of Punjabi poems. The book was released at Punjab Kala Bhawan on Monday evening by renowned poet Surjit Patar, who described poetry as a revolutionary medium to raise issues and concerns and reach out to wider audiences.

Watch what else is in the news

“Since I began writing, it was my dream that Patarji should release my book, and today it has been realised,” said Satti, who in the book, verse by verse, has woven a tapestry of myriad emotions, reflections, moments and memories. Published by Unistar, an audio book of some selected poems was also released. According to Satti, this has been done to encourage people to lend an ear to poetry and then hopefully read it too.

The title poem of the collection ‘Anjammiya Both’, of which a video has been produced, is the story of an unborn child, talking to the mother, who is going for an abortion. ‘She’ continues the conversation with the doctor, expressing her wish to be born and be part of this beautiful world. This poem, which Satti wrote in the first year at GNDU, won her not only awards, but also many accolades. Each poem in the collection, adds Satti, is a story, a reflection of her innumerable experiences as a creative person, traveller, woman and human being.

“I have lived life on my terms, and king-size, with faith and belief, giving my best to whatever I have chosen to do, and never be fearful and apprehensive, and my poetry reflects all these emotions,” she said.

Satti reflects that although poetry is an integral part of her life, there has been no method to the writing, as she pens down her thoughts anytime and anywhere.

On pieces of paper, napkins, pages, diaries and notebooks, Satti says when she decided that an anthology must be printed, the major block was to find these poems. It took her months to search her poetry from storebooks, bookshelves and purses. The wait, smiles Satti, has been worth it, for she through her poetry wants to reach out to wider audiences and give poetry lovers a chance to feel romance, understand Sufi philosophy, see life in many colours, experience nature, spirituality, joy, agony with the verses pulsating with life.

“Poetry is my first love, as I have been writing poetry since childhood. Anchoring came as a gift to me, but writing poetry and expressing what I see and feel around me is a passion. I am where I am today because of poetry. With women and their issues close to my heart, for as a woman, I know their trials and tribulations,” says Satti, who is now deeply involved in her new role as chairperson of the Punjab Arts Council and wants to now give talented women across Punjab a platform to express their creativity.

Satti’s personality has various dimensions, with the direction of her creative and extensive work over the last two decades being directed towards giving Punjabi a new lease of life and evoking a sense of pride in being a Punjabi, with her work directed to reviving many of the state’s lost art forms and music.

“We need poetry in today’s world to keep the faith and love and literature has the power to touch people.”