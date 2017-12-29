Refurbished Shatabdi train gets thumbs up from Khattar

Interior of the refurbished Shatabdi train. Express Interior of the refurbished Shatabdi train. Express

THREE DAYS after Northern Railway introduced a refurbished Shatabdi train (12046/12045) between Chandigarh and Delhi, it has received appreciation from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The Chief Minister who travelled in the train has rated the upgraded features highly.

On Thursday, Northern Railway posted the feedback form filled by Khattar on its Twitter account. Khattar had travelled in the “gold standard” Shatabdi train on Tuesday, a day after Ambala division of the Railways introduced the train on Christmas.

In the feedback form, the Haryana Chief Minister gave three stars for the vinyl wrapped interiors. He also remarked “best things” for the upgraded toilet fittings for which he gave four stars. The CM has written “helpful signs” for the new signages and posters, and gave three stars for the feature. He again gave four stars by mentioning “good” in the remarks box for the odor control in compartment and toilet area.

Passenger feedback form of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Passenger feedback form of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

For the overall cleaning in the train, the Chief Minister gave four stars. From Tuesday, the Northern Railway started taking feedback from the passengers about their experience about the refurbished train. Sources said that the feedback forms filled by the passengers in the last three days were being analysed.

There are six Shatabdi trains which operate between Chandigarh and Delhi on a daily basis. The refurbishing of the Shatabdi train operating between Chandigarh and New Delhi was undertaken under project Swarna. The Ambala division of Northern Railway was tasked to refurbish one Shatabdi train initially.

Among the new features added in the train are vinyl wrapping, fluorescent strip guidance of aisle areas, integrated braille signages in coaches, hygiene-oriented upgraded systems in toilets, and magic box (on trial) for entertainment.

Railway officials said they were focusing on 10 key areas — cleanliness, linen, coach interiors, toilets, catering, staff behaviour, security, entertainment, housekeeping and regular feedback — under the project.

The Northern Railway has already announced that they have plans to progressively upgrade all Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains of similar or higher standards by March next year.

