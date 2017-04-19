Recheck list of Atta Dal beneficiaries: CM Amarinder Singh

Captain Amarinder Singh Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered re-verification of list of blue card beneficiaries of the Atta-Dal scheme. The decision was taken at a review meeting of the state Department of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs chaired by the chief minister.

An official spokesperson said the re-verification was ordered to make the scheme more targeted and comprehensive, while directing it to be linked with Aadhar card and bringing in its ambit, families of farmers who had committed suicide and landless labourers. It was decided at the meeting to scale up the scheme by converting the existing blue cards to smart ration cards to make them functionally more advanced and also get rid of the political tag attached to them by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government.

It was also decided that no photographs of politicians would be put on the new smart cards to be issued to the beneficiaries.

