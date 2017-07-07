Ready to give up ‘minister status’ to fight 1984 riot cases, says HS Phoolka

H S Phoolka H S Phoolka

Leader of Opposition H S Phoolka said Thursday he was willing to give up his Cabinet minister status to meet with Delhi Bar Council criteria in order to fight the cases of 1984 riot victims in the court. Speaking to The Indian Express, Phoolka said, “All my life I have fought for the riot victims and have not charged any fee and now that the case is at a crucial stage and I cannot let office of profit to hold me back from my duties.”

He said he had taken this proposal to the bar council since the objection was regarding his holding a minister’s status as per his designation of Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. “An MP or an MLA can practise in the court and there are many such examples. I do hope that the bar council will be satisfied with my offer,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Phoolka had also tweeted his desire about not leaving the 1984 riot victims’ cases. “Will not give up 84 carnage cases. Asking bar council if by giving up minister status I can appear in these cases,” he tweeted.

The Delhi Bar Council had disallowed Phoolka’s request to appear in the cases against Jagdish Tytler and other Congress leaders in the 1984 riot cases since the AAP MLA was holding the status of a Cabinet minister in his capacity as the Leader of Opposition.

