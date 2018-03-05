Ready to contest against Om Parkash Chautala, says Randeep Singh Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. (File) Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. (File)

ACCEPTING THE reported challenge “posed by former Haryana Chief Minister Om Parkash Chautala over a poll battle”, senior Congress leader and national media in-charge of the party Randeep Singh Surjewala Sunday described Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) as the “‘B’ team of BJP” and announced that he was ready to contest from any place of the choice of Chautala.

Surjewala was addressing ‘Bangar Adhikaar Rally’ in Chhatar village in Jind district Sunday that continued for nearly six hours. Former minister Bachhan Singh Arya, former MLAs namely Ramesh Gupta, Pawan Diwan and Phool Singh Balmiki, Haryana Kisan-Khet Mazdoor Congress President Bhupinder Singh Phogat and Haryana Krishak Samaj President Ishwar Nain also addressed the rally.

Surjewala expressed surprise on “why Chautala was trying to befool the people and his own party men when he knows so well that he cannot contest elections for ten years after completion of his jail term”. “I respect Chautala as an elderly person but if he was so keen to contest an election against me, we have already contested four elections against each other and I am ready to contest against him on any seat of his choice,” said Surjewala.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya