Ready for 9th Schedule demand if court favours quota to Jats, says Abhimanyu

Captain Abhimanyu Captain Abhimanyu

HARYANA FINANCE Minister Captain Abhimanyu said on Thursday that if the court delivered its verdict in favour of granting reservation as demanded by protesters, the state government would, without delay, write to the Centre to include the law in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The issue of reservation in government jobs to Jats and few other communities is currently pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Jat agitators have been demanding inclusion of the Act – which provides reservation to Jats and a few more castes in Haryana – in 9th Schedule of the Constitution to avoid legal scrutiny. It can be done only by amendment to the Constitution under Article 368 by Parliament. However, legal experts say 9th Schedule is not a final shield.

Abhimanyu said the law to grant reservation to Jats and other communities which was passed unanimously in the Haryana Assembly during the tenure of the present state government was the strongest such law in the country. “This law reflects the straightforward intentions and policy of the state government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal,” he added.

He hoped that the case presented by the state government in the High Court over the last 11 months would yield positive results and the HC would deliver its verdict in favour of granting reservation.

Meanwhile, Haryana Minister of State for Labour Nayab Singh Saini also said that the state government has been positive on the demand for reservation to the Jat community and had also got the proposal in favour of reservation passed in the Assembly. “The opposition leaders are hindering development and public welfare works in the name of reservation stir,” he added.