Re-hiring principals: PU Senate refers issue to Syndicate

By OINDRILA MUKHERJEE

THE PROPOSAL on the change in rule for extension or re-employment of college principals beyond 60 years was referred back to the Syndicate by the Panjab University Senate at its first meeting this year Sunday.

Senate members failed to reach a consensus as strongly divided opinions emerged during the discussion that also saw the Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover walk out during the session, after lunch.

At the Syndicate meeting on April 30, last year, certain Syndicate members submitted a proposal to the V-C, stating that due to non-availability of eligible candidates, many aided and unaided colleges were unable to fill the position of principal after the retirement of the outgoing one.

The existing policy is to re-employ or extend the term of the outgoing principal by two years, if a suitable candidate is not found through advertisement. The term is extended for two years more if the same happens after another advertisement, and then again for a year (up to 65 years) if there’s no success after the expiry of two years.

The members stated that “process followed is too cumbersome and college has to advertise the position every second year on two instances”. They have proposed, however, to keep all the conditions same and allow the outgoing principal an extended term of three years on the first instance and then for two years if no suitable candidate is found through advertisement.

For those Principals allowed re-employment of two years (up to 65 years) according to policy, “an extension should be allowed for one more year, without re-advertisement. They be allowed to continue if a resolution is submitted by the management of the college in this regard”.

‘Focus on attracting candidates’

Grover said colleges should be told in no uncertain terms that they should pay full salary to any principal who is recruited. He added that if they were unable to do so, then they should appoint the senior-most faculty member as the officiating principal.

“Re-employment schemes are going on in this university for years now. We’ve been following practices that have stopped eligible candidates from applying to posts of principals. We should focus on that and prevent that from happening. Colleges should pay full salary, of which Rs 37,400 will be paid by the government and the rest by the colleges,” Grover further said.

Define ‘suitable’, ‘eligible’

A Senator said, “We are saying a lack of suitable candidates is causing re-employment. However, we’re going backwards when the world is moving forward on the shoulders of young leaders. The word suitability is vague and comes from a wrong mindset. We should only stress on ‘eligibility’ and remove ‘suitable’ and focus on how to attract young minds for such a position.”

As the noise over the Syndicate’s alleged interference grew, Senator R P Bambah stressed on the fact that while Senate was the inherent authority, the Syndicate also had the right to formulate proposals that might or might not be passed by the Senate.

“Earlier, there was a compulsion that old people should not leave. We have good people, and we don’t want to lose them and find ways for them to contribute wherever possible. But, we should create an atmosphere for eligible people to apply and give them a salary that other principals get.”

Opposition not impressed

The meeting, earlier scheduled for January 7, started amid strong resentment from the Ashok Goyal group on the change of date.

“The authority of the Senate is being undermined. Members must maintain the sanctity of the Senate. Under what provision did the Syndicate change the date when it was already fixed by the Senate?” asked Leader of the Opposition Ashok Goyal.

The matter of enhancing the retirement age of PU teachers from 60 to 65 years remains sub-judice. Towards the end, Grover said, “The retirement age for PU teachers is 60 even though the matter is pending in court. The re-employment scheme was introduced on a contract basis. The construct of PU is such that the V-C’s role is limited. One should refrain from attaching motives to the office of the V-C.”

