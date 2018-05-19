Rape of call centre woman: Justice still eludes accused auto driver

Wasim Malik (right) with mother Mustari Begum and brother Nazim Malik at their house in Sector 52, Chandigarh. (Express Archives) Wasim Malik (right) with mother Mustari Begum and brother Nazim Malik at their house in Sector 52, Chandigarh. (Express Archives)

NEARLY A month after Chandigarh Police sent the prosecution cancellation report for approval to the UT home department, justice still eludes auto driver Wasim Malik, whose file is shuttling between officials of the Chandigarh Administration.

Incidentally, the file which is still under consideration by the UT legal department at present, is expected to get the final nod from the UT Administrator.

“We have received the Wasim Malik case file and I have forwarded it to the UT legal department for examination. After I receive the file from the legal department, we will see if there are any objections. Then, it will be sent to the Chandigarh Police again. After everything is legally fine in the file, we will put up the file before the UT Administrator for final consent,” UT Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal told Chandigarh Newsline.

The file of Wasim Malik for cancellation of prosecution against him was forwarded to the home department in April after the Chandigarh Police learnt that he had no fault, but at present, the file keeps shuttling from one official to another.

According to sources in the UT department, the file, sent to the home department, was forwarded to the UT legal department. The legal department then listed some objections in it pertaining to some documents not attached in the file. Sources said the file was moved back to Chandigarh Police again and then it has been further moved to DDA (Deputy District Attorney) of the UT Police for legal opinion, after which it will again be sent to the UT home department.

The next date of the case is scheduled for May 21 in the district court, when the file may reach the court or Malik will have to wait to get an official clean chit from the court. Chandigarh Police, meanwhile, is also preparing to file the chargesheet in the case against the two accused, Irfan Mohammad and Kamal Hassan, whose DNA profiles have matched with the swabs taken from the victim’s clothes. Both the accused are in judicial custody at present.

The 27-year-old Malik, a resident of Sector 52, is currently out on bail in a case registered in December 2016, accusing him of raping a woman employee of a call centre.

Malik was undergoing trial in the case. But, on March 13, 2018, Chandigarh Police arrested another auto driver, Mohammad Irfan, in another rape case. His accomplice, Kamal Hassan, who is also Irfan’s cousin, was arrested a day later. Although they were arrested for the case wherein they had allegedly raped a Dehradun woman in November 2017, during their interrogation, they confessed to having raped another woman in December 2016 as well.

