Rape Of Call Centre Woman: Accused waiting for quick justice, cops scanning legal options

WASIM MALIK continues to wait to be discharged from a rape case in which he was wrongly implicated as Chandigarh Police says it is still scanning legal procedures to remove the charges against him.

The 27-year-old Malik, a resident of Sector 52, is currently out on bail in a case registered in December 2016 accusing him of raping a woman employee of a call centre. Last month, the police said they had moved an application to withdraw the prosecution against Wasim. But it appears that the police are still discussing with the UT district attorney on whether to file a discharge application or to send an application to the UT Home department for the withdrawal of application.

“I was hoping that the case against me would be over by April 26, which was the date for the hearing of the case, but now, another date has been fixed for the hearing, i.e. May 9. I don’t know how much more time it will take and when I will be finally free,” said Malik. “I wish and pray to God that this ends soon and I go from being an accused to living like a normal man,” he added.

“Since Wasim Malik is out on bail now, we are just contemplating what will be the proper legal course of action in the matter. A meeting in this regard will be held with the DA to discuss what should be done,” a senior UT Police officer told Chandigarh Newsline. “Either we will take permission from the UT home department and send a file for withdrawing prosecution against Malik or after exploring our legal options, we will file a discharge application in the court. Malik has been given a clean chit from the police investigation and his matter is under the consideration of the authorities,” added the officer.

The rape charges were framed against Malik by the Additional District Judge’s court and trial against Malik had commenced. But on March 13, 2018, Chandigarh Police arrested another auto driver, Mohammad Irfan, in another rape case. His accomplice, Kamal Hassan, who is also Irfan’s cousin, was arrested a day later. Although they were arrested for the case wherein they had allegedly raped a Dehradun woman in November 2017, but during their interrogation, they confessed to having raped another woman in December 2016 as well.

Police took Irfan’s DNA samples and sent those for matching the swabs taken from the clothes of the call centre employee, which finally matched. The DNA samples of Kamal Hassan were also sent for matching, the report of which is awaited. Both Irfan and Kamal Hassan were also arrested on charges of raping the call centre employee.

