Rape of 12-year-old girl: Family of accused told to leave house

The family members of 20-year-old Shami Kumar, arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl, have been told to leave the house where they are staying at Dadumajra village, Sector 38, on Friday. Shami was arrested on Wednesday for raping the minor at her home in the same building, where he resides on the first floor. The house owner, requesting anonymity, said, “We have given Shami’s family three days’ ultimatum to vacate the house. The family has been residing here for the last five years. We conveyed our decision to them on Thursday and they have shifted some of their household items.”

The owner of the double-storey building lives in the adjoining building, which has 12 rooms, including six each on the ground floor and first floor. Shami was working at a departmental store in Sector 7. His family consists of his parents and a younger sister.

Meanwhile, the 12-year-old victim’s mother, who works at a boutique, and other women of the locality, described Shami as a troublemaker, especially for women. The victim’s mother told Chandigarh Newsline, “Shami was a menace in the area. Often while coming down the stairs from the first floor or passing on the street, he used to deliberately collide with women. Even I have complained about his behaviour to his mother but all in vain. I am regretting why I did not lodge a police complaint earlier.”

Another woman neighbour, residing in front of the victim’s house across the street, said, “Shami’s mother’s protective attitude encourages him to commit such crimes. We are regretting why we did not lodge a police complaint earlier when he had shown his malafide intentions towards us.” Two other men, living in the same building on rent, informed that though knew Shami, they did not except him to commit such a crime.

DSP (South) SPS Sondhi said, “We have not received any complaint from any other woman against Shami Kumar. During interrogation, he confessed to his crime and was arrested after being identified by the victim.”

The victim was alone at home as her parents had gone to work on Wednesday. The accused Shami entered the girl’s house, demanded a glass of water, bolted the door from inside and committed crime with her. A case was registered at Maloya police station.

A departmental probe was recommended against Sub-Inspector (SI) Ashok Kumar for making an irresponsible statement to the media on Friday. SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said, “SI Ashok told mediapersons that Shami has been sexually assaulting several children but no such fact came to light during the investigation. He made an irresponsible statement to the media yesterday.”

SI Ashok had brought the rape accused, Shami Kumar, to the district courts and made the statement on Thursday.

Victim’s dilemma

The father of the vicitm, a painter, said, “My daughter’s schoolteachers have advised us to keep her at home for a couple of days. And, we agreed because she is in trauma. We are concerned about our daughter’s annual exam. The schoolteachers, though, have assured of helping my daughter give the exams without going to school.”

