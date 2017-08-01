Rape-murder case: CBI finds gaps in police probe, set to submit interim report on August 2

Central Bureau of Investigation. (File/Photo) Central Bureau of Investigation. (File/Photo)

The CBI, which is probing the rape and murder of a 16-year-old Shimla schoolgirl, will submit its interim report in the case to the Himachal Pradesh High Court on August 2, the date on which the case is listed for next hearing.

Sources claim that CBI has found gaps in the police investigation, especially relating to the site where the body was found. Police had claimed that the rape happened at the site where the body was dumped.

The CBI, sources said, have doubts about this theory. Forensic evidence ,said agency insiders, would lead to some clear conclusions relating to rape and murder of the girl and also custodial death of an accused, Suraj, in police custody on July 18.

While CBI has maintained complete confidentiality on the investigation, frequent visits by its teams to Halaila and Dandi forests of Kotkhai, and also the questioning of a leading orchard owner, Anant Ram Negi, has raised hopes about the investigators having collected some material evidence.

Negi was questioned by a team led by SP-rank officer, S S Gurang, in the presence of DIG Jasbir Singh, who has been camping in Shimla to supervise the investigation.

Barring Ashish Chauhan, 29, son of another prominent orchard owner in Kotkhai, all other accused persons were employees of Negi. The vehicle used in the crime also belonged to Negi. The vehicle was used in the crime, and on the fateful day was being allegedly driven by Rajender Singh alias Raju with other four men — Suraj Singh, Deepak, Subhash Singh Bisht and Lokjan alias Chottu — on board.

Sources said that Negi was questioned about the profiles and the whereabouts of his employees on July 4, when the girl went missing in the Halaila forests on her way back home from the school, and also on July 5 and then on July 6, when the body was found.

