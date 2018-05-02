Ransacking of Dalit Houses: In Yamunanagar village, Dalits, Rajputs reach peace agreement

After tension between Rajputs and Dalits over the past few days, the two communities in Karhera village of Yamunanagar on Tuesday reached a peace agreement. The houses of Dalits were ransacked in the village on Saturday late evening after alleged elopement of a girl from the upper caste community with a Scheduled Caste youth on April 24. The police had arrested 18 youths mostly from Rajput community in connection with the damage of the properties of the Dalits.

A former village sarpanch Shyam Singh, who was leading the Dalits in the negotiations with Rajputs, told The Indian Express that the compromise between Dalits and Rajputs took place in the presence of police and civil administration officials. “Apart from seeking apology, the upper caste men have also given in writing that such incident won’t be repeated in future,” said Shyam Singh.

