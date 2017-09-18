Rang Sangam promises a treat for theatre lovers with four plays

Representational Image Representational Image

As part of Rang Sangam, the National Theatre Festival (September 18 to 21), organised by Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi, theatre lovers can look forward to four plays by theatre groups from Delhi, Bhopal, Pune and Guwahati.

The festival opens with the Hindi play, Gunwati, a love story of Bhola and Gunwati and the many trials and tribulations Bhola faces because of his circumstances. Presented by Abhigayan Natya Association, New Delhi, the basic theme of the play is how human beings can achieve anything with hard work and dedication.

Habib Tanvir’s famous Charandas Chor will be staged on the second day by Asmiya, Guwahati. A folk tale, the play tells the story of a thief, who pledges to his guru that he would never lie, a pledge he lives up to, though he never stops being a thief. Instead, he takes four pledges to become a disciple, like he would never eat off a golden plate, never ride an elephant, never marry a queen and never accept the throne of a country. And here is where all the action begins.

On September 20, Natakghar and Atul Pethe Productions, Pune, will present Samajswasthya, written by Ajit Dalvi and directed by Atul Pethe. Professor R D Karve (1882-1953) has been an extremely important personality in Maharashtra in the last century and was renowned for his intellectual, logical, scientific and rational approach. Despite great difficulties, he ran Samajswasthya, the magazine that propagated mental and physical health, for 27 years.

This was a progressive magazine that elaborated on the social health concept. Samajswasthya prompted many debates and discussions on several topics such as gender relations, sexuality, sexual freedom, traditional versus modern perspective on sexuality, societal pretence versus openness, scientific view of sexual issues, etc. This war between orthodox and progressive thought proved significant in the social life of Maharashtra. Professor Karve was supported in this war by not only playwright Mama Warerkar but also by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. While Professor Karve’s thoughts and work in the field of birth control gained wide social acceptance over time, his thoughts and struggles have been largely ignored.

In that sense, professor Karve remains overlooked. The topic of this play, says the director, is socio-political and extremely necessary and relevant in this day and age. At the core of the play are freedom of thought, freedom of expression and sexual freedom, making it simultaneously disturbing and thought provoking.

The last play of the festival, The Ramayana, dance in puppet style, comes from Bhopal. This novel composition combines the features of a ballet and puppet play. It presents a folkloristic version of the Ramayana in the manner of the Rajasthani puppet play. The movements of the human puppets are stylised; all the dancers wear square masks on which faces, crowns and headgears are modelled and painted.

The theme of The Ramayana is aptly introduced in the context of a village fair, with peasants and their women folk milling around in the excitement of the market. In the background, rival showmen are trying to attract revellers to their respective entertainments. Enter the puppet masters, who begin to show their marionettes, while the drummer announces the main attraction of the day. A brief invocation to the spirits of the original characters accompanies the transition from the real life scene of the fair to the puppet stage and preludes the action.

