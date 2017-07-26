‘Rana Sugars earned Rs 202 crore since 2006 by supplying power to PSPCL’

Rana Gurjit Singh (File) Rana Gurjit Singh (File)

Placing an RTI response before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a case seeking removal of Punjab Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh, the petitioner in his PIL Tuesday said Rana Sugars Ltd had earned over Rs 202 crore since 2006 by selling power to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Advocate Hari Chand Arora, who has questioned the allocation of Power Ministry to Rana Gurjit for alleged conflict of interest, said the minister and his wife hold a majority share in Rana Sugars Ltd which supplies 20 MW power to PSPCL. “It is clear that he (Rana Gurjit) has vital stakes in Rana Sugars Ltd, so much so that even during the financial year 2016-17, the said company received payments of over Rs 46-crore from PSPCL. The amount of such payment is likely to increase during the current financial year,” Arora said in a fresh affidavit.

The petitioner has also alleged that Rana Gurjit is a shareholder in three other power producing companies. A division bench comprising Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Amit Rawal adjourned the case till next Monday.

