Ramjas violence echo: Students clash at Panjab University 

The echo of the violence in Delhi’s Ramjas College was felt on the campus of Panjab University where activists of ABVP and rival Students For Society (SFS) clashed on Monday. The incident took place when the ABVP activists were staging a protest against certain derogatory comments allegedly made by some SFS activists against the security forces. The police denied knowledge of any objectionable remarks being made.

However, SHO of Sector 11 Police Station said four students from each group have been taken into preventive custody. SFS, a Left-leaning union, claimed that they had organised a demonstration on Saturday last over the violence in Ramjas College.

The clashes between RSS-backed ABVP and Left-affiliated AISA members in Ramjas College occurred over the invitation to controversial JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid. During the demonstration in Chandigarh, an SFS speaker, citing an NHRC report on the rapes of 16 tribal women allegedly by security forces in Chhattisgarh, had argued that such issues should be raised in universities. This was objected to by the ABVP activists who staged the protest today, during which the clash took place.