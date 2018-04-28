Rakhi Sawant says sorry for her comment on Valmiki

Rakhi Sawant in Ludhiana on Friday. Express photo Rakhi Sawant in Ludhiana on Friday. Express photo

ACTRESS Rakhi Sawant Friday apologised before lawyers at circuit house here for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Valmiki community, over which a case had been going on in a Ludhiana court for over a year. The case had been filed by advocate Narinder Adya, stating that she had spoken against Sage Valmiki on a TV show. After her apology, Adya announced that he will take the case back. Not only this, he also honoured Sawant at the circuit house by presenting her a picture of Valmiki.

Adya said that earlier she had apologised before the court and now before lawyers, hence he decided to take the complaint back. “There is no personal rivalry against anyone, but I was hurt because of her comments against Valmiki Mahraj,” he said.

After Adya had filed the complaint against Sawant, the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the actress. However, in August 2017, she had submitted a bail bond in the court and even apologised before the court.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App