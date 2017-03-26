Rajni’s death Mystery: Role of former colleague of victim under police scanner

Rajni died after she allegedly fell off a moving auto on March 20. Rajni died after she allegedly fell off a moving auto on March 20.

Police are looking for a former colleague of the woman whose fatal fall from a moving autorickshaw last Monday led to protests by family members who claimed that it was no accident. The man, who was sacked due to an alleged alcohol problem by the jewellery showroom where the victim Rajini was also working, has come under the scanner after police reviewed her call record details.

Police sources said, “The scrutiny of Rajni’s call details record (CDR) revealed that this man had made a call to Rajni around 6pm and the two spoke with each other for more than four minutes on March 20. After this call, Rajni made a call to her husband, Eric Masih, that she will reach home late from office. Both had worked together at the Sector 17 based outlet of the same jewelry shop. Rahul was sacked by the company. Later, Rajni was transferred to newly opened branch of jewelry shop in Mohali.”

Sources said the colleague’s call is being treated as ‘unusual’ as the two were otherwise not in contact with each other. Rajni’s husband informed the police that his wife had mentioned about this colleague to him, who was once repeatedly calling her. Rajni had even blacklisted the number. On the day of the incident, the call from him came from another number, which has been traced by the police. “I also provided all available information about the man to the local police,” Masih said.

The man, a resident of Rajpura, is a divorcee. The address details provided given by him for the new cell number from which he called Rajni does not exist, police said.

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, SHO of Sector 31 police station, said, “All the aspects related to the life of Rajni are being examined. We have recorded the version of kin of the victim, who alleged foul play behind her death. The former colleague’s call to Rajni, who had blacklisted his earlier cell phone, is an unusual thing. Efforts are being made to trace him.”

Rajni was found dead between the roundabout Sector 29 and Poultry Farm roundabout on March 20 shortly after she was seen falling from a moving autorickshaw. Since then, family members of victim alleging foulplay. They are alleging that she didn’t fall off from the auto but was thrown out of it. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station.

