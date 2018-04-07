Rajiv Jain is Manohar Lal Khattar’s media adviser

Haryana BJP media in-charge Rajiv Jain has been appointed as media adviser to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Jain has earlier been media adviser to the then Chief Minister Bansi Lal from 1996 to 1999. Another media adviser to Khattar, Amit Arya, was sent to Delhi from Chandigarh. Jain’s wife and two-time BJP MLA, Kavita Jain, is a Cabinet minister in the Khattar-led BJP government.

Before issuing appointment letter to Rajiv Jain Friday, the portfolio of Information, Public Relations and Languages was taken from Kavita Jain. Now, Khattar will look after this portfolio. Kavita Jain will continue looking after the portfolio of Urban and Local Bodies.

