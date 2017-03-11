Chandigarh: Rain lashes Tricity, more on cards

RAIN LASHED the Tricity on Friday. The weather department forecast rainfall till Saturday evening. The bad weather conditions at the Chandigarh International Airport affected the flight operations on Friday evening. While Chandigarh has recorded 2.9 mm rain in the last 24 hours and more rain is expected till Saturday evening, the MeT department officials said Chandigarh would see sunny days from Sunday. There has been a dip of five degrees in day temperatures since Tuesday. On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 22.0 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature, according to MeT department, was recorded as 12.5 degrees Celsius.

A senior MeT official claims that the influence of western disturbance which is currently active over the city will decrease from Saturday evening. “We see dry weather from Sunday onwards. Next week, another western disturbance may hit the city again,” the official said. He said that in the coming days, the maximum temperature would also rise in the coming days. A MeT department statement said that in Punjab, light to moderate rain is likely to happen at most places during the next 12 hours. For Haryana, the MeT department too has predicated rainfall at most of the places in the next 12 hours.

Airport authority officials said that flight operations were hit on Friday evening due to the bad weather. A Mumbai flight was diverted to Delhi while one SpiceJet flight from Delhi too was cancelled.