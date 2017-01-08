Rain, hailstorm bring temperature down by 9 degrees, flights, trains affected

Rain lashed Chandigarh on Saturday. As per the Met department officials, this is the highest rainfall recorded in a day in January in more than two decades. (Express photo. Kamleshwar Singh) Rain lashed Chandigarh on Saturday. As per the Met department officials, this is the highest rainfall recorded in a day in January in more than two decades. (Express photo. Kamleshwar Singh)

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm which lashed the Tricity Friday brought the maximum temperature down by 9 degrees. Around 74 mm rainfall was recorded by the Chandigarh Meteorological department in the past 24 hours.

As per the Met department officials, this is the highest rainfall recorded in a day in January in more than two decades. The last time was January 9, 1995, when the city had received 82.3 mm rainfall. A India Meteorological Department (IMD) statement issued on Saturday listed Chandigarh among the few cities which will see a dip in the minimum temperatures in the coming days.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded as 12.6 degrees – a dip of 9 degrees from maximum temperature recorded on Friday. The minimum temperature, according to MeT department was recorded at 10.3 degrees.

“The weather is likely to improve from Sunday afternoon. Western disturbance is still active over the region,”an official of the Meteorological Department told Chandigarh Newsline. “Hilly areas received fresh snowfall on Saturday evening. For the next three days, we are expecting shallow to moderate fog in various parts,” the official added.

MeT department officials, however, said they don’t see any fresh western disturbance entering the region in the coming days. On Friday evening, heavy rains had lashed the city, followed by thunderstorm and hailstorm.

Meanwhile, several areas of the Tricity, had to face a power cut due to the rainfall. The power supply was hit for more than two hours on Saturday morning in few areas of Panchkula.

The bad weather also affected several flights and trains, which were delayed due to the fog prevailing in parts of North India. Chandigarh-bound Kalka-Shatbadi(12011) was delayed by around 2.5hrs, while the Kalka-Chandigarah Shatabdi was delayed by 15 minutes.

“Several trains in the Ambala division were delayed on Saturday due to fog in Delhi and parts of Haryana. This led to the disruption,” said an railway official.

An airport official said that all Srinagar-bound flights were cancelled for the second consecutive day on Saturday. “Due to poor visibility, no flight landed in Srinagar. Two flights were also cancelled from Chandigarh. Other flights were also delayed, “ said an airport official.