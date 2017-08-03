Railway panel finds glaring security loopholes, pulls up station officials

Passenger Amenities Committee member Ashok Tripathi during inspection at Chandigarh railway station on Wednesday. Jaipal Singh Passenger Amenities Committee member Ashok Tripathi during inspection at Chandigarh railway station on Wednesday. Jaipal Singh

INDIAN RAILWAYS Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC), which conducted the annual inspection of Chandigarh railway station on Wednesday, slammed officials of the Ambala division of Northern Railway after seeing no improvement since last year’s inspection. A PAC member, who conducted the inspection, said there was a complete “security lapse” at the station.

“The first impression of today’s inspection was that there is a security lapse. It is going to be a world class station and needs to be well organised. They should upgrade CCTV cameras, metal detectors and have latest gadgets,” Ashok Tripathi, a PAC member, told the media. He said the problems highlighted by the PAC last year existed even today. “There has not been much improvement,” he claimed.

About the “closure” of the executive lounge at the station, which was inaugurated by Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, Tripathi said, “It is the weakness of the administration if they have not opened it. Action will be taken against the officials if found guilty.”

Kher had sent their representatives to the station on Wednesday.

During the inspection, the PAC member questioned the railway officials about the opening of the executive lounge at the station. “There should be a bigger AC. It has to be changed. What have you done so far in six months after the inauguration? Nothing,” he told the officials of the Ambala division.

The PAC also found the washrooms unhygienic and asked the officials to consider providing washroom facility free of cost to passengers.

At the station, while interacting with the passengers, the team was informed about the quality of food, absence of dormitory, basic facilities at the station and no proper toilets inside the trains. A passenger even complained that the station lacked proper internet connectivity.

Later, during a discussion with officials, Tripathi said the “careless attitude” of railway officials was hurting the government’s image. “If you don’t want to work, you can take VRS and give a chancs to youngsters. With this work culture, you are collapsing the system. Today, we are not doing the complete inspection and we are giving further time to you so that during our next visit, all things are sorted and taken care off,” he told the officials. Tripathi also told them that the issues which existed in the past were still there. “The issue of sanitation, transportation and security. Compared to last time, there is no improvement,” said Tripathi.

Lashing out, he said there was no communication between Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) . “Today, an RPF official is present here but none from GRP. There is complete lack of coordination between the two,” added Tripathi. Kher, through her representative, submitted a list of facilities needed at the Chandigarh railway station.

