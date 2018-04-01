Railway body invites proposal to modernise Chandigarh station

The Chandigarh railway station The Chandigarh railway station

After a long delay, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) has invited a request for proposal (RFP) to redevelop Chandigarh railway station. Inviting proposals to redevelop the station is part of the Centre’s plan to modernise railway stations in the country.

IRSDC has invited an (RFP) to redevelop the station on EPC model. April 20 is the last date for submission of the proposal.

Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) is a form of contracting arrangement where the EPC contractor is responsible for the work till it is handed over to the end user.

According to IRSDC officials, Rs 140 crore will be spent for the work which is expected to be completed in two years. Chandigarh is one of the several stations that are being revamped by IRSDC.

S K Lohia, Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of IRSDC, told Chandigarh Newsline on Saturday that the less market value was earlier creating hurdles for the project and railways was not able to move forward regarding the development plans for Chandigarh railway station.

“Some changes have been made now. Now, permission has been given for residential development and they have also extended the lease period as well. That’s why we have invited the request for proposal under EPC model,” he said.

“Work is expected to begin this year,” added Lohia.

According to IRSDC, redevelopment of the stations would be done according to international standards. The stations will have restaurants, shopping centres and other new facilities, including those for differently abled people as well as upgraded security features.

Habibganj railway station in Bhopal would be the first to be built under the public-private partnership model by IRSDC.

