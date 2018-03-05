PWD floats tender for widening Landran T-Point

THE PUBLIC Works Department (PWD) on Saturday floated a tender for widening Landran junction, which has become notorious for long traffic jams. The junction which connects Kharar, Banur and Sirhind with Mohali will be widened at a cost of around Rs 6.5 crore, the officials said.

According to one of the officials of the PWD, they invited the online bids from the companies for the work and they had set six-month deadline for the widening of the junction so that the problem of the traffic jams could be solved soon.

“The last date of the submission of application is March 27. We will then open the tenders on March 28. After the opening of the tenders, we will allot the work and we have set up six-month deadline for the completion of the work,” said an official.

Landran T-junction is one of the busiest roads in the district where long traffic jams are a routine. The junction connects Mohali with Sirhind which is around 18 km from it, Banur which is around 10 km and Kharar which is around 8 km from this junction. The widening work had been stuck in the last two years due to some technical reasons. When the work was to be allotted in 2016, the code of conduct came into force and it was delayed. Now the government sanctioned Rs 23 crore for the widening of the road towards Sirhind and Banur.

“In first phase, the Landran T-junction will be widened. Then we will float tenders for the widening of the roads. There were certain problems with the land acquisition issues as some farmers approached the court. Now we can start our work as most of the hurdles have been cleared,” the official added.

The road is also the approaching road to the district court and the district administrative complex where hundreds of people visit every day.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya