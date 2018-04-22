Purchase of gym equipment by Chandigarh MC: BJP councillor says there are irregularities in tendering process

Damaged pedals at an open gym in Sector 56, Chandigarh. (Express photo) Damaged pedals at an open gym in Sector 56, Chandigarh. (Express photo)

STATING THAT substandard material was being used, BJP Councillor Satish Kainth has flagged irregularities in the tender process for purchasing open air gym equipment. Following the inauguration of an open air gym at Sector 56 on April 18 by Kainth, two pieces of equipment broke in just 12 hours.

After finding details about the allotment to a firm for installing such equipment, Kainth has written to MC Commissioner Jitender Yadav, demanding action that enhanced and false estimates by the horticulture wing were being prepared to favour a particular firm.

The details revealed that the estimates which the Municipal Corporation officials had prepared as per specifications for 10 open air gym equipment here were of Rs 10.23 lakh while it was allotted to the company for Rs 5.63 lakh which was 45 per cent less than the estimates prepared. “Intentionally enhanced estimates are being prepared so that the firm which has its own price to offer, be favoured after showing that it has the least amount to offer,” Kainth told Chandigarh Newsline.

“The enhanced estimates being prepared by the horticulture department reveal that the officials are preparing false estimates and favouring the companies,” said Kainth in his letter to the Commissioner, asking whether any structural stability report was checked before giving the go-ahead to such companies. “Is any physical check being conducted by the officials to know whether such equipment have structural stability or is there any such physical check report on the ground?” he stated.

Stating that public money should not be wasted, he added, “It is a shame when it came to my knowledge that two pieces of equipment broke just after the inauguration. I am feeling guilty that I handed over these equipment to the public who is now questioning me about substandard material.”

Executive engineer of the horticulture department, Krishan Pal Singh, said, “An e-tender was floated and how can we ignore the firm which gives the lowest rate. It cannot be refused when there is competition. As far as estimates are concerned, I need to check the details. It cannot be possible that estimates were prepared at a higher rate. Moreover, if any equipment is broken, the firm will replace it.”

Besides this, open air gyms at 36 green belts and parks in Chandigarh have been installed. In all the green belts, there are 10 machines, which have been fixed to the ground. There have been complaints about poor quality in several other areas as well.

