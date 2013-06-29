Punjabitalkies

Sequels are generally eyed with scepticism,especially when the director has delivered a masterpiece in the first go. So,when the announcement for a sequel to the 2011 superhit Jatt & Juliet made headlines,one was doubtful the film would create the same magic second time around. All our doubts have been put to rest. The Punjabi cinema got its first sequel,its first hit sequel rather. When a hall full of cine-goers applause,cheer,whistle and dance with the film,it is bound to get a hit signal.

Jatt & Juliet 2 comes back with the same characters,location and flavour,but a different story. This time,its love in uniform,with a special salute to Punjab Police. After all,they never fail to entertain. Although a bit loud for our ears,Diljit Dosanjh peps up the screen with his irresistible (sometimes,a tad irritating) overshot of energy. He is the happy-go-lucky Hawaldaar Fateh Singh who playfully calls his police danda as Deputy,messes with the Inspector (enacted brilliantly by Jaswinder Bhalla) and lands himself in trouble on a secret assignment to Canada. Its here that he is paired with Constable Pooja Singh (the effortless Neeru Bajwa) and off they go on their task to find Shampy Daaku (Rana Ranbir). But all this is a facade,and Fateh gets on to his real mission  to bring back the Deputy Commissioners family,leaving Pooja pretty miffed.

The way Fateh talks to himself in the mirror,prances around in his house in a nightsuit printed with little red hearts,takes potshots at the police force (the success measured by a cops paunch is our favourite),flirts with Bharti Singh,and cracks Indo-Pak jokes with the cab driver played by Rana Jang Bahadur  are the films highlights. Although the film does limp a little post interval,Dheeraj Rattan and Amberdeep Singhs witty dialogues bring back the pace.

The big bang opening of the film goes to its real Jatt and Juliet,Dosanjh and Bajwa  their chemistry defines the tempo and gives the film an extra edge. If only Anurag Singh could expand this franchise by taking out a comic book on Fateh Singh and his adventures,things would have been perfect.

