Punjabi singer booked in land grabbing case

The Haryana police have booked a Punjabi singer, Mankirt Aulakh, for his alleged involvement in a land grabbing case in a village of Fatehabad district.

Mankirt, who hails from Behabalpur village of Fatehabad, is a rising singer in Punjab and Haryana. A few months back, even the police had invited him to perform a programme at Fatehabad on the eve of New Year where senior police officers had also danced with him. In the FIR, the charges of cheating are mainly against his father Nishan Singh, but his involvement has also been alleged into the matter which involves grabbing about 21 acres of land. Mankirt’s brother Ravi and two local lawyers have also been named in the FIR.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of a Fatehabad resident Om Prakash Gagneja, who has land in a neighbouring village Majra. Nishan Singh also belongs to the same area. Eighty year-old Gagneja says he has known Nishan Singh for the past 7-8 years. Gagneja told the police that Nishan Singh had taken his signatures on some papers on the pretext of arranging loan and subsidy from government for setting up a bio-gas plant in his (Prakash’s) fields.

According to the complainant, later the accused prepared more fake documents to produce the same in the court to finally grab his land in May 2015.

In his complaint, Om Prakash has given details of eight more cases reportedly lodged against Nishan Singh under the charges of cheating. Nishan Singh could not be contacted.

SHO of Fatehabad’s city police station, Surender Singh Kamboj, told The Indian Express that the fresh FIR had been lodged after a probe by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the state police. “The FIR was lodged on Wednesday night. No arrest has been made so far into the matter,” said the SHO.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now