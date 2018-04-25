Punjabi singer among eight booked for immigration fraud

Punjabi singer Preet Brar Punjabi singer Preet Brar

Punjabi singer Preet Brar and his younger brother Parminder Singh were among eight persons booked in connection with three separate immigration fraud complaints registered at different police stations in the city on Tuesday. Two cases of immigration frauds were registered at Matour police station and one at Phase 1. None of the accused has been arrested yet.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 24 of Immigration Act has been registered against Brar and Parminder at Matour police station on the complaint of a Kharar resident, Gagandeep Singh.

The complainant stated that he met Brar at a function in Chandigarh, during which he offered to take him to Canada as a member of his troupe. Gagandeep further alleged that he gave Rs 2.10 lakh to Brar in 2017, but the singer neither sent him abroad nor returned his money.

“When I told Brar that I would take legal action, he gave me a cheque last year. When I deposited the cheque, there were only Rs 77 in his account. I called Brar, but he did not do anything regarding this,” Gagandeep told Chandigarh Newsline.

In another case registered with Matour police, Baljinder Singh, owner of World Key Immigration company, and his employees Jasnoor, Aiyesha Thakur and Ruby have been booked on the complaint of Jamunanagar resident Gaurav Sharma. In his complaint, Sharma alleged that he gave Rs 7 lakh to the company to go abroad, but the accused did not keep their promise.

Another case was registered at Phase 1 police station on the complaint of one Harsharan Singh Walia. The complainant alleged that he gave Rs 10 lakh to accused Varun Dharna, a Phase 1 resident, to go to Canada.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App