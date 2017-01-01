Punjabi lyricist-actor Raj Brar no more

Raj Brar. (Source: Express) Raj Brar. (Source: Express)

THE year ended on a sad note for the Punjabi film and music industry with the demise of renowned lyricist, music director and actor Raj Brar. Brar had been battling alcoholism and liver problems for some time now and was admitted to GMCH-32 in a critical condition on Saturday, where he breathed his last. He was 44 and is survived by his mother, wife, son and daughter.

Active in the music industry since 1992, Brar introduced Yo Yo Honey Singh with the famous Punjabi track ‘Chandigarh De Nazaareiyan Ne Pattiya’. His album, Rebirth, was a huge hit in 2008. Brar was born in the Malke village of Moga District, and had been interested in writing songs from beginning. While he owned ‘The Team music entertainment recording company’, he also made his acting debut in the Punjabi film, ‘Jawani Jindabaad’ and had a role in ‘Police in Pollywood’. His song “Teri bhijgi kurti laal pasine naal kure,” sung by Harbhajan Mann, catapulted Mann to success. He wrote extensively for popular singers like Mann, Labh Janjhua, Surjit Bindrakhia, Satvinder Bitti, Kuldeep Manak, Muhamed Sadiq, Amrinder Gill, Sardool Sikander, Hans Raj Hans, Gill Hardeep, etc. and introduced many lyricists including Bhinde Shah, Lakhwinder Mann, Gurvinder Brar, Jarnail Chak Hajipur and Kuldeep Malke. Brar had finalized his third film as an actor and it was about to hit the floors.