Punjaba and Haryana High Court sends back rapist to jail 26 years after crime

Over 25 years after he raped a minor, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the revision appeal filed by the convict in 2004 and directed him to surrender to serve the remaining sentence while asserting that the court cannot lose sight of the fact that victim in the case was only six years old when she was raped in 1992.

“… Rape was committed on a victim when she was six years of age and the sentence of 10 years was rightly imposed on appreciation of evidence. Finding no merit in the instant appeal, the same is dismissed. The appellant is directed to surrender and serve his remaining sentence,” reads the judgment passed by Justice Jaishree Thakur, who disposed the case pending at the HC since 2004.

The convict, Inder Sain, will have to go back to jail in Patiala to serve his remaining sentence of more than four years. While his counsels did not press for his acquittal, they had sought a reduction in the sentence on the ground of a protracted trial for the past 25 years.

