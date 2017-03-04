Punjab: Woman held for cheating another woman of Rs 8,000

Police have arrested a woman identified as Shindo Devi, 35, of Ferozpur, for cheating another woman, Bimla Rani, of Rs 8,000. Shindo Devi took the money on the pretext of ensuring legal action on Bimla Rani’s complaint against her husband, with her contact with a senior Punjab police officer on Thursday. The accused Shindo Devi was apprehended by the staff members of DGP Punjab office and later handed over to the Chandigarh police. Police sources said Bimla’s husband had a second marriage without giving divorce to his first wife, and so Bimla wanted to lodge an FIR against her husband.

The accused Shindo Devi promised legal action on her complaint with the help of a senior Punjab police officer and advised the victim to come along with her to the Punjab police headquarters, Sector 9, on March 2. Sources said the accused Shindo Devi took Rs 8,000 from the victim, made her sit at Leisure Valley in Sector 19 and disappeared. Sources said later, the victim went inside the Punjab police headquarters and narrated the incident. DSP (central) Ram Gopal said the victim was taken to the office of DGP, Punjab, and then a complaint was lodged at Sector 3 police station.