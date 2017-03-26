Punjab: Woman cop killed in road accident

A Punjab Police woman sub-inspector died Saturday after her scooter was hit by a speeding car near Chun Mun Mall traffic light at Model Town. The car driver managed to flee.

The deceased, Jagdeep Kaur (24), a resident of Rayya town in Amritsar district, was posted as at police station division no-6 in Model Town and was driving a Honda Activa scooter to her work place when the accident took place.

Sources said she was not wearing a helmet and that she sustained head injury. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Police Commissioner Arpit Shukla, who was holding a meeting of chemists as part of drugs eradication campaign, rushed to the hospital along with senior police officers. While the car has been impounded, a hunt is on for its driver.

