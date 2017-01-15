Punjab winter challenge: At Chhatbir, heaters, radiators, straw help animals beat the chill

Shelters of animal covered with plastic sheets to protect them from the cold weather in Chhatbir Zoo near Chandigarh. Sahil Walia Shelters of animal covered with plastic sheets to protect them from the cold weather in Chhatbir Zoo near Chandigarh. Sahil Walia

With the region reeling under the ambit of severe cold wave, authorities at Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park or Chhatbir Zoo have made special arrangements for the birds and animals present to cope up with the cold. Confirming this move, Zoo Education Officer Harpal Singh informed that the winter care arrangements are in place.

Watch What Else is Making News



To help the animals stay warm, room heaters and heat convectors have been provided in night shelters and the windows have been covered with polythene sheets to retain the heat and the cold winds out. Temporary shelters made of kanna, wood and bamboo have been constructed and fitted with plastic sheets to make them waterproof for all the herbivore animals.

To ensure that they stay cozy, paddy straw and wheat husk bedding has been put in their enclosures. The bird cages have also been equipped with straw and husk to provide warm nesting. The cages have also been covered with fiber cloths, jute mats and polythene sheets.

For the snakes, oil filled heaters have been added along with leaf litters and blankets. To prevent the snakes from coiling around the heater, which runs the risk of them being electrocuted, the heaters have been covered with a cylindrical grill. Pythons enjoy curling up on top of these grills and resting in the leaves.

A few dietary additions were also made for the bears, deer, monkeys, elephants and birds. Further arrangements have been made for the older animals.

We have made the preparations expecting the temperature to drop as low as 0 degrees Celsius. “This year, the winter was mild until recently. But after it rained, the cold increased, but we haven’t faced any problems. The arrangements are made according to the requirements of different species,” Singh said.

“We provide infrastructure for the animals to support them. They know how to take care of themselves, and they don’t like or want our intervention. We don’t try to force our winter measures on them. We just provide them for the animals to use as and when they need them.” he added.