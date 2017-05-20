Punjab villages: Residents face water crisis, allege administration neglect

File photo of Villagers of Bagindhi dependent on a 150 years old well for drinking water at Kharar constituency File photo of Villagers of Bagindhi dependent on a 150 years old well for drinking water at Kharar constituency

Residents of four villages — Bagindhi, Gurha, Kasauli and Karaunda — who voted with a hope of change in the last Assembly elections have not seen any change since the formation of the new government in March. At Bagindhi village, the residents are facing water crisis problem owing to non-functional tubewell. The residents also alleged indifferent attitude of the administration towards their problems.

“First, the panchayats of four villages decided to boycott the elections. Then some of our elders suggested us that we should take part in the democratic process. Then we voted with the hope that the development works will start after the elections but the situation remain same now,” said Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Bagindhi village.

He added that around three years ago, the district administration set up a tubewell in the village but now it is lying dysfunctional owing to non-payment of electric bills of around Rs 50,000. At present, a 100-year-old well is the only source of water in the village with a population of around 500. Another villager Makhan Singh said: “In the coming few months, the well will also dry up and we would be forced to go for expensive water tanks. The residents of the village cannot pay the electric bills as most of them are below the poverty line.”

He added that they voted with the hope that their problems will end but nothing has changed. Village sarpanch Raj Rani said they would meet the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and urge her to make some arrangements to run the tubewell. Karaunda village Sarpanch Shinda Singh accused the administration of ignoring their problems. “Our villagers also decided to boycott the elections, but then relented after our elders asked us to vote. We demanded construction of around 300-meter road in our heir village that would connect us to the connecting road approaching Baddi. Despite our several efforts, the problems remains unsolved,” he said.

According to officials, there were total 1,300 votes in the four villages out of which 936 were polled in the Assembly elections. The officials said most of the villagers voted for SAD. The party got around 400 votes, the Congress got around 300 while AAP got around 200 votes. “We voted according to our wishes hoping that we will see better days but we are still facing the same problems,” Kala Singh, a Karaunda resident said. Deputy commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra said that she would ask the SDM concerned to look into the matter and make necessary arrangements.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now