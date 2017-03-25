Punjab: Varsity launches mobile app to answer queries of farmers on livestock

A mobile application focusing on livestock was launched by the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) during the Pashu Palan mela which kicked-off on Friday.

The mobile app, ‘Precision of Dairy Farming’, has been developed by the Extension Education Department of the varsity to help dairy farmers get answers to their queries. The app is being made available in two languages- English and Punjabi.

GADVASU vice-chancellor Dr AS Nanda, who launched the app during the inaguration, said that this app can be downloaded by Android users and will help farmers in getting expert advice from GADVASU scientists sitting at home. “This app has been developed to address the problems of those farmers who want some advice for their livestock problems,” said Dr Ravdeep Singh, from department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education.

