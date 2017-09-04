Punjab University elections: 22 cases of defacement filed, 6 leaders booked

A campaign poster pasted on the guide map of Chandigarh on the road between Sector 36 and 37 of Chandigarh. Kamleshwar Singh A campaign poster pasted on the guide map of Chandigarh on the road between Sector 36 and 37 of Chandigarh. Kamleshwar Singh

AS MANY as 22 cases of defacement were registered and half a dozen student leaders of various student organisations were booked for pasting their party-related posters on different government properties, including the boundary walls of government buildings and electricity poles, on Sunday. Those booked included Ruby Sandhu, president of National Students Union of India (NSUI) of DAV College, Sector 10; Tanish Aggarwal of Hindustan Students Association (HSA); Sachin Gaurav, a leader of NSUI; and Kuldeep Bishnoi, president of HSA. Police booked them as the posters carrying their pictures were found pasted on the walls of DAV College, Sector 10.

The other student leaders booked included Vansh Sandhu, a leader of Students Organisation of India (SOI) of SD College, Sector 32; and Narinder Singh, alias Noni, chairman of Indian Students Association (ISA) of Post-Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 46. The police said a poster of Vansh Sandhu was found pasted at the small roundabout of Sector 32/33 and Noni’s poster was found pasted on the wall of a CTU bus stop in Sector 42.

Sixteen FIRs were registered against unknown persons who pasted the posters of private companies on the government buildings.

DSP (central) Ram Gopal said, “Student leaders’ names, phone numbers and party names are clearly mentioned on the posters. As for non-poll posters, names of people who pasted the posters on the government properties are subject of investigation. All the booked persons, including student leaders, will be summoned shortly and legal action will be taken against them.”

All 22 cases were registered under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement Property (DPDP) Act, 2007, which has a provision for a fine of Rs 50,000 and imprisonment of one year, or both.

