Punjab: Two professors booked for ‘attacking’ protesting students

THE STAND-OFF between the management of Khalsa College, Amritsar, and protesting students shows no signs of ending as two professors, including one who was tasked with pacifing students, was booked for allegedly attacking and threatening students to end the dharna late evening on Saturday.

Students have been protesting on the premises of Khalsa College Amritsar since Wednesday evening and the stir has suspended all activities in the college. They have been demanding arrest of college principal Mehal Singh and two others booked by the police for allegedly forcing a B.Sc Agriculture student, Harpreet Singh, to commit suicide Wednesday.

The students’ protest entered its fifth day on Sunday. Meanwhile, tension between students and college management intensified as acting head of the agriculture department Gurdev Singh and physical education department head Daljit Singh allegedly attacked a few students and threaten them to face the consequences for staging a dharna. Both were allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

In a bid to pacify the protesting students, Gurdev Singh was appointed as acting head of the agriculture department in place of Randeep Kaur, who was booked in the suicide case of Harpreet Singh. Things, however, took a turn for the worse.

SHO Sushil Kumar said, “According to the complaint, both accused had stopped a student and slapped him on his face. Both threaten him to spoil his academic record for participating in Dharna. Both were drunk. We have booked both under relevant sections, including sections 323, 427, 506.” He added, “Both are absconding. We have launched a search for them.”

The alleged incident has come as a major setback to the efforts made by the Khalsa College management to pacify students, including the appointment of an acting principal Saturday. Students had demanded the suspension of all the accused in the suicide case of Harpreet Singh.

A student said, “We had almost decided to end the dharna on Saturday evening after the management decided to appoint an acting principal. But then this incident happened.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now