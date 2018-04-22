Punjab: Two more Congress MLAs quit party posts

A DAY after Congress MLA Surjit Singh Gillian quit all party posts, two more Congress MLAs followed suit Saturday: Surjit Singh Dhiman, Congress MLA from Amargarh constituency of Sangrur and Nathu Ram Congress MLA from Balluana constituency of Fazilka district. Sources said they were unhappy at being ignored in the Cabinet expansion and felt the party had ignored the SC/Backward Classes (BC) voters.

In Dirba, the two announced they had sent their resignations to the Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar via email. However, they will continue to work as MLAs. While Dhiman is from the BC, Nathu Ram is an SC.

Dhiman was vice president of PPCC and an AICC delegate and Nathu Ram was general secretary of PPCC and a delegate.

In July last, Dhiman had said CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s drive against drugs was not working effectively. Dhiman is a three-time MLA while it is the second term for Nathu Ram.

Dhiman said, “In the recent Cabinet expansion, the BC community has been ignored and I represent that community. So taking moral responsibility, I resign from all posts of the party and I am sorry to the BC community who voted for Congress in this hope that someone from their community will get a Cabinet berth.” Ram said he was hurt the SC community was not given any representation.

