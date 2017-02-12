Punjab: Two commit suicide in Hoshiarpur central jail

Two inmates of Hoshiarpur Central Jail committed suicide on Saturday evening, police said. The two inmates were found hanging in the jail premises late Saturday evening. The duo used a stoll to hang themselves with an iron hook on the wall, added the police.

Watch What Else is Making News



Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anindita Mitra has ordered a judicial probe into the case.

The deceased were identified as Surinder Pal alias Sonu, a resident of Khanaura village and Sunil from Hukumatpur. Both of them committed suicide together, said jail officials.

Surinder was sentenced under NDPS Act and he was also charged with a Rs 1-lakh fine. The other deceased, Sunil, who earlier had an NDPS case against him, was currently in jail for being involved in a sexual assault case. Earlier, he was also declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) for fleeing from the jail and was again arrested on February 8.

The two bodies were discovered around 5 pm on Saturday. Both the deceased were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead by the doctors. According to police, the reason behind the suicides were still being investigated.