Punjab: Two commit suicide in Hoshiarpur central jail

Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anindita Mitra has ordered a judicial probe into the case.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar | Published:February 12, 2017 4:11 am

Two inmates of Hoshiarpur Central Jail committed suicide on Saturday evening, police said. The two inmates were found hanging in the jail premises late Saturday evening. The duo used a stoll to hang themselves with an iron hook on the wall, added the police.

The deceased were identified as Surinder Pal alias Sonu, a resident of Khanaura village and Sunil from Hukumatpur. Both of them committed suicide together, said jail officials.

Surinder was sentenced under NDPS Act and he was also charged with a Rs 1-lakh fine. The other deceased, Sunil, who earlier had an NDPS case against him, was currently in jail for being involved in a sexual assault case. Earlier, he was also declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) for fleeing from the jail and was again arrested on February 8.

The two bodies were discovered around 5 pm on Saturday. Both the deceased were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead by the doctors. According to police, the reason behind the suicides were still being investigated.

