Punjab to set up a ‘cultural’ commission to check obscenity in Punjabi songs

Navjot Singh Sidh. (Express photo/File) Navjot Singh Sidh. (Express photo/File)

With an aim to check obscenity and glorification of arms and liquor in Punjabi songs, the Punjab government has decided to set up a sabhyacharak (cultural) commission headed by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Announcing this Saturday, Local Bodies and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who will be the vice-chairman of the commission, said at a press conference that the commission would be empowered to register an FIR against the singers who sing such songs.

He said Punjab Arts Council chairman and noted poet Surjit Singh Patar would give a shape to the commission. He will be suggesting the number of members and the names of those personalities who would be nominated as members. The commission would be set up in 14 days.

Sidhu said songs glorifying gun and liquor, besides being obscene, were being frowned upon in the state and a need to set up a regulating body was being stressed by several eminent personalities of the state.

Sidhu said an FIR would be the last resort to deal with the violators. “The commission will first advise, then warn the singers. If they do not listen, then penal action would be taken,” he said, adding the penalty and fine were yet to be worked out.

Responding to a question on whether the already existing songs will be banned, Sidhu said, “We will prevent and prepare, rather than repent and repair. We will deal with the present situation first.”

Patar, who was also present on the occasion, said it was not a political but a well-thought decision to get youths connected to Punjabi culture, while responding to a question that the decision may not be akin to BJP’s intolerance.

Sidhu said CM had directed him to ensure Punjab history and culture be preserved. “He has asked me to sit with the Education Minister and see if the subject could be included in curricula. We want children to go to Jang e Azadi memorial so that they understand our rich history and that they will connect with the roots.”

An ‘advice’ for Gurdas Mann

Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi, former Punjab AAP president and a stand-up comedian, who was also accompanying Sidhu at the press conference, said they would request noted Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann against his song ‘ghar di shraab’. Ghuggi was responding to a question by the media that several leading singers like Mann too had sung objectionable songs.

