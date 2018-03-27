Punjab to bring law to regulate private hospitals

As reported by The Indian Express on Saturday, MLAs cutting across party lines, and especially from the treasury benches, had voiced their concerns over the unbridled run of private hospitals in the state. (Representational) As reported by The Indian Express on Saturday, MLAs cutting across party lines, and especially from the treasury benches, had voiced their concerns over the unbridled run of private hospitals in the state. (Representational)

Punjab Health Minister Brahm Mohindra on Monday announced in the Vidhan Sabha that the state government would be bringing a Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Bill in order to regulate the functioning of the mushrooming private hospitals and clinics in the state.

Responding to a comment made by the Leader of the Opposition, Sukhpal Khaira, who pointed out that several members of the House, including those from treasury benches, had pointed out that private hospitals were fleecing patients, Mohindra said that the matter had already been discussed with the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, and it had been decided to bring the Bill soon.

As reported by The Indian Express on Saturday, MLAs cutting across party lines, and especially from the treasury benches, had voiced their concerns over the unbridled run of private hospitals in the state. The MLAs had brought out that not only were patients being made to pay exhorbitant charges for their treatment but that they were also being made to purchase medicines from shops within the hospitals at an rate much higher than the open market.

