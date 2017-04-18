Punjab: Three held for ‘assault’ on scribe

Two days after Shivraj Raju, a journalist working with a Punjabi daily, was allegedly attacked, the police Monday arrested Gidderbaha Truck Union president Charanjeet Brar along with two others. They were produced in a court and sent to 14 days judicial custody. Charanjeet is a close aide of Indian Youth Congress president and Giddarbaha MLA Amarinder Raja Warring. The other two arrested are Anil Kumar and Harwinder Singh. Police also recovered the vehicle used in the crime, said DSP Rajpal Singh.

On Saturday night, police had booked the trio along with Jaspreet Bhalaiana, PA of Warring and 15 unidentified persons for allegedly assaulting Raju at his shop-and-office near Bharu Chowk in Giddarbaha.

The attack came after a a news report by Raju on a dispute in Charanjeet’s family.

